Legendary Skateboarder Lance Mountain to Hand-Paint 48 Pairs of Stüssy x Nike SB Sneakers

Famed streetwear brand Stüssy has more Nike SB collabs on the way this week, bringing fans of the beloved skateboarding line two new iterations of the Blazer model.

A series of photos showcasing the latest collaboration were posted on the brand’s official Instagram page, along with a caption confirming that the release date for both styles is this Friday.

The Stüssy x Nike SB Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Nike

For the mid-top design, the upper is executed in a “Midwest Gold” premium suede construction that’s contrasted by a clean white midsole. Included with the kicks is a leopard-print stencil, allowing wearers to add a more personalized look before hitting the skate deck.

Alongside the standard release are 48 pairs of the Blazer Mid customized by legendary pro skater Lance Mountain, which will be available exclusively at Stüssy stores in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and London at 10 a.m. PT Friday.

The premium suede build makes its way onto the Blazer Low as well, but in a “Palm Green” colorway with a lighter green Swoosh branding on the sides and a white sole to complete the look. Stüssy branding is seen on the heel tab of both pairs including the tongue and insole.

The Stüssy x Nike SB Blazer Low. CREDIT: Nike

The Stüssy x Nike SB collaboration will be available on Stüssy.com and at select Nike skateboarding retailers on Friday.

