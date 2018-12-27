StockX Delivers Rare Sneakers in Detroit Using Flying Drones

Shoes seen on display at StockX's NYC "On the Road" Event, Nov. 13.

StockX will be taking its delivery services to new heights this holiday season by introducing its latest drone delivery technology, known as “last mile delivery,” to deliver kicks starting with three customers based in the local metro Detroit area.

In the video above, StockX’s Kevin Irwin II surprised the shoppers at their doorsteps before their sneakers were delivered by the drone. As you can imagine, all three were shocked to see their highly anticipated purchases drop from the sky. The sneaker fans then proceeded to unbox their kicks, which included the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 9 Retro, the recently released Comme des Garcons x Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike Air Foamposite One. Each pair came with the StockX hangtag, signifying that their shoes were authenticated by the company.

In the spirit of the holiday season, StockX also surprised Jamie, a frequent volunteer in her community, with a pair of Air Max 97s for her assistance. In the past two years alone, the 23-year-old has logged more than 2,000 hours of volunteer work, which included tutoring the students of Detroit. For the past several months, StockX has been testing its “last mile delivery” service as part of its continued commitment to increased efficiency and to improve customer service.

In other StockX-related news, the secondary marketplace has a drop-off space located in New York that will remain open for the remainder of 2018.

