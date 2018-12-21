StockX Opens a Drop-Off Location in New York City for Only One Week

Shoes seen on display at StockX's NYC "On the Road" Event, Nov. 13.

If you’re in New York City for the holidays and are looking to unload some of your unworn limited-edition kicks, streetwear and accessories, StockX may have the solution for you.

Introducing the Drop-Off space, the secondary marketplace has stationed authenticators on-site to verify products, and once they’re verified, you’ll receive a payout immediately, which expedites the whole process to a considerable degree (i.e., there’s no need to box and ship products, and endure the waiting period).

The StockX Drop-Off is located at 393 Broadway in Manhattan, N.Y., and will remain open from now until Dec. 30. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Founded in 2015, StockX is a live marketplace that began with the buying and selling of coveted authentic sneakers before expanding to other items including streetwear, handbags and watches. The online marketplace uses data to assist buyers and sellers on how much their product has historically sold for.

