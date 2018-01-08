Stephen Curry’s New Ad Causes a Social Media Stir

Under Armour ambassador and NBA superstar Stephen Curry has a hilarious new ad, not with his athletic brand sponsor, that has social media buzzing.

The star of the Golden State Warriors is featured in a new Brita ad, which debuted over the weekend, places Curry alongside YouTube personality Rudy Mancuso. The full clip, which is nearly four minutes long, features a singsongy rap performed by Mancuso, with Curry helping him achieve his New Year’s resolutions — including “ditch bottled water.”

And like everything else Curry does, the world of social media had to make a comment about it.

“Steph curry has a brita water commercial and um you should probably turn the sound on,” Whitney Medworth, NBA assistant editor of engagement for SB Nation, wrote on Twitter.

Although Medworth didn’t provide an opinion on the ad, Kofie Yeboah, social media producer at SB Nation, made his opinion of it clear via Twitter.

“Steph Curry doing a commercial with a top 5 unfunny viner? Cavs in 6,” wrote Yeboah.

And David Astramksas, digital marketing specialist for basketball website Ballislife, was having trouble avoiding thinking about it after seeing it for the first time.

I can’t get this out of my head. Steph Curry’s Brita ad/rap with Rudy Mancuso,” Astramksas wrote on Twitter.

Curry will lace up his Under Armour Curry 4s next at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Game time is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

