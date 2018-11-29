9-Year-Old Fan Calls Out Steph Curry for Making Under Armour Shoes Only for Boys

NBA star Steph Curry is a father to two young daughters and a very vocal supporter of women — who can forget the passionate essay he wrote to commemorate this year’s Women’s Equality Day? But one bold young fan is calling Curry out for not bringing that same voice for change to his own Under Armour sneaker line.

Disappointed that she couldn’t find any Curry 5 kicks for girls, 9-year-old Californian Riley Morrison took action and wrote a letter to the Golden State Warriors guard (which her father shared on Instagram). “I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5s because I am starting a new basketball season,” she wrote. “My dad and I visited the Under Armour website and we were disappointed to see that there were no Curry 5s for sale under the girls’ section.”

Morrison went on to acknowledge Curry’s support for girls in sports while urging him to rethink how his kids’ sneakers are designed and marketed. “I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all-girls’ basketball camp,” she said. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s, too.”

Under Armour’s Curry 5 kids’ sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

While Curry has yet to publicly respond to Morrison’s missive, he likely won’t need much convincing to make changes to his signature sneaker line. His Women’s Equality Day essay made clear his strong beliefs on gender stereotypes holding girls back.

“I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period,” he wrote. “I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be or do.”

