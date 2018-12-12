Steph Curry Gets Trolled Over Moon Landing Doubts During New Shoe Q&A

Stephen Curry raised quite a few eyebrows (and likely dismayed his former schoolteachers) when he revealed during Monday night’s “Winging It” podcast that he doesn’t believe humans have actually landed on the moon — despite indisputable photographic and scientific evidence. Appearing on the program with fellow Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, Curry asked, “We ever been to the moon?” Receiving various murmured noes in reply, Curry then shocked listeners by agreeing. “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either,” he said.

Response to Curry’s comments was swift, with NASA even offering to show the NBA star around its famed lunar lab. “We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman, told The New York Times. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

After riling up the internet with his conspiracy theories, Curry took to Twitter last night to host a Q&A about his newly released Under Armour sneaker, the Curry 6. But not surprisingly, the conversation was quickly taken over by trolling fans who blasted Curry with questions about the moon such as, “Where do moon rocks come from?” and “Is the moon flat?” One user even wanted to know if Curry would be “willing to go to the moon if NASA asks.”

What’s up guys, I'm doing a Q&A in 30 minutes to talk Curry 6. Hit me with your questions using #AskSteph pic.twitter.com/HQ2lZ7VNpn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 12, 2018

Many fans, however, put forth the theory that Curry’s challenging of the veracity of the moon landings was actually a masterful and perfectly timed stunt to stir up publicity for his latest shoe. He may have the world questioning his intelligence, but he’s certainly succeeded in capturing the headlines during an important release week.

