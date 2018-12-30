Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jeff Staple and Nike Will Release Another ‘Pigeon’ Dunk SB Low in Early 2019

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Jeff Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Panda Pigeon”
Jeff Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Panda Pigeon”
CREDIT: Instagram: @jeffstaple

Jeff Staple and Nike are at it again.

The legendary designer and the Swoosh will deliver another iteration of the classic SB Dunk Low silhouette early next year, according to @OnusOfficial on Twitter. The collab, which has been teased this month on Instagram by Staple and skate icon Eric Koston, is dubbed “Panda Pigeon.”

Staple’s design boasts a clean black and white color palette with hits of green on the upper, the iconic pigeon branding on the heel and reflective heel tabs. The sneakers feature imagery under a translucent outsole from newspapers documenting the frenzy around the original “Pigeon” Dunk SB Low release in 2005. Also, the designer placed a remixed take of a sample stamp on the shoe’s collar, which reads “STAPLE NOT FOR RESELL” in all caps with a “T” crudely inserted between the “S” and “A” and the “M” scribbled out.

The Jeff Staple x Nike SB Dunk Low “Panda Pigeon” is scheduled to release Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, according to @OnusOfficial on Twitter, and retail for $110. The sneakers will release via the NTWRK App.

Staple and Nike delivered the “Black Pigeon” SB Dunk Low in November 2017, a predominantly black look with hits of pink and pigeon branding on the heel.

Want more?

Exclusive: The Black Nike ‘Pigeon’ Dunk Releases This Week

Exclusive: Jeff Staple is Opening a Reed Space Pop-Up Shop Next Week

5 Questions With Puma NTRVL Designer Jeff Staple

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad