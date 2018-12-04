This Extremely Limited Sneaker Collab Is Inspired by Adult Films

Ssur enlisted the help of an unlikely collaborator for its upcoming limited-edition sneaker drop: adult entertainment company Brazzers.

The brand revealed its “Adult Materials” collection today, which features a pair of high-top sneakers that’s limited to 150 pairs. (Also, you must be at least 18 years old to purchase a pair.)

The Brazzers x Ssur high-top sneaker is executed in a black and yellow color palette, completed with a white midsole and outsole. The kicks feature subtle Ssur branding on the tongue and the Brazzers logo on the ankle strap.

The sneakers arrive Saturday via Brazzersstore.com, Ssur.com and in the Ssur store in Los Angeles, and will retail for $250.

Brazzers x Ssur high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Ssur

A look from above the Brazzers x Ssur high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Ssur

The “Adult Materials” collection, according to Ssur, was inspired by New York City’s adult films during the 1970s and ’80s, and the the grittiness of the period. Ssur said the line was intended to earn “smirks and a wink from passersby who are familiar with either brand.”

Aside from the sneakers, the lineup boasts several apparel items and accessories including a latex raincoat, short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, joggers, socks, disposable cameras and more. The range will retail for $30-250.

“’Adult Materials’ was created as a way for Brazzers to explore the fashion industry and leave a memorable footprint with Ssur, a streetwear brand that we are big fans of,“ Brazzers marketing director Gary Ticher said in a statement. “We approached Ssur to collaborate as the brands have aligned aesthetics and an affinity for adult entertainment. Together, we could not be more pumped to see streetwear fanatics around the world sporting items from the collection.”

