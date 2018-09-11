Sneakersnstuff and Adidas Announce Their Latest NMD Collab

European sneaker retailer Sneakersnstuff will be linking up with Adidas once again to drop their latest iteration of the “Datamosh 2.0” pack surrounding the NMD_R1 model.

Releasing in a two-pack, the NMD_R1 will sport eye-catching maroon and blue night Primeknit uppers. Each pair sits atop a full-length Boost cushioned midsole, providing a comfortable ride. According to Sneakersnstuff, the design is inspired by the technology known as “datamoshing” — the process of altering and manipulating the data of media files in order to achieve unique visual or auditory effects when the file is decoded.

Retailing for $179, the Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD_R1 “Datamosh 2.0” pack will release on Sept. 22. Sign-ups for the online raffle are open at sneakernstuff.com.

Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD_R1 blue night CREDIT: Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD_R1 maroon

The first Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD_R1 “Datamosh” pack launched in 2017. Similar to this upcoming pack, two pairs of the lifestyle runner dropped in bright iterations using hues of blue, gray, orange and aqua green accents across the Primeknit uppers.

