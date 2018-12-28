What Sneaker Styles and Trends Will Dominate 2019?

Plenty of stellar sneakers hit the market in 2018. Giant brands such as Nike released heat, fashion brands including Balenciaga made waves and sneakerhead favorites such as New Balance delivered must-have looks. But what will hit big in 2019?

Here, five experts in the sneaker marketplace share the specific silhouettes and style trends that will emerge next year. Mayor, co-founder of Stadium Status Group

“I think 2019 is the year of new styles. See how Jerry Lorenzo came [this year with Nike]? I think new silhouettes are going to be the big thing in 2019, whether it’s fusion shoes or just straight new silhouettes.”

Nike Air Fear of God 1 CREDIT: Nike

Ankur Amin, CEO of TGS (parent company to retailers including Extra Butter)

“2019 will be more about innovation and newness, both in technology and design, than the past few years.” Henry “Henrock” Francois, sneaker influencer “Colors. I think we’ll continue to see brands break away from the minimal look and get back to experimenting with colors once again.”

Derek Curry, owner of Sneaker Politics