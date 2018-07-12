Sneaker Con’s New App Has It All for Buyers and Sellers of Rare Kicks

For fans of Sneaker Con, a buying and selling app from the traveling event series is on the way.

Sneaker Con announced today that its app is set to launch tomorrow via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app was designed to provide users with an easy and safe marketplace to buy and sell coveted kicks.

The app features the Sneaker Con Authenticated program. To make sure your kicks are legit, it works with NFC chips in what the company refers to as “Legit Tags” that gives the user details of each shoe and an authentication program. The tags come with each shoe purchased on the app that can be interacted with, according to Sneaker Con. The tags not only allow the user to find out details of the shoe, it also allows you to add it to your digital collection and marketplace seamlessly.

Other features of the app, according to Sneaker Con, include info on upcoming releases, product reviews, and inventory management tools for sellers to build their business.

The next Sneaker Con event will take place on Los Angeles from Aug. 4-5 at the Anaheim Convention Center, followed by an Australian show on Aug. 11 at the Melbourne Convention Center and a UK show on Sept. 22 at ExCeL London.

