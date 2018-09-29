Create Your Own Halloween Design on These Customizable Sneakers

Looking for that over-the-top Halloween costume? Start with a pair of sneakers sporting some fun ghosts, or create a one-of-a-kind holiday design with kicks from Skor Shoes. The recently launched brand gives you the opportunity to customize footwear with an image of your choice, from a selfie to picture of your pet.

The shoes, retailing for $79.95, are sold exclusively online, where orders can be placed in three easy steps. For custom designs, simply fill out a design request form that asks for an attachment or explanation of your dream design. Art files can be attached, or designs can even be explained in text.

Within three days, you’ll receive and email with a link to preview the shoes on the site. If approved, they will be added to your cart for purchase. It then takes seven to 10 days to receive the custom design.

For those less creative, Skor has other fun options. You can shop its library of existing designs, or use the brand’s app to put a personal spin on an ready-made design by adding your signature, fraternity letters or flag. On hand to guide you through the creative process is a team of in-house designers.

The single slip-on style, available for men and women, features cushioning in the footbed for comfort, skid-resistant outsole to stay sure footed in a range of conditions, and a lightweight knit upper for breathability and fit.

Moving forward, the company plans to add a companion kids’ collection and socks.

