Skechers Celebrates 10th Pier to Pier Friendship Walk With $2 Million Fundraising Goal for Kids

Skechers USA Inc. is celebrating its 10th year of supporting kids with special needs and education through its Pier to Pier Friendship Walk fundraiser. On Oct. 28, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based company’s Skechers Foundation will hold the annual walk, which is sponsored by Nickelodeon. The company expects to raise $2 million this year for the first time in the event’s history.

“[It] is going to be an incredible celebration – one that looks back on how we’ve raised more than $10 million for kids this past decade, and aims higher with even bigger goals for the next generation,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers and the Skechers Foundation.

Skechers Foundation president Michael Greenberg on stage at the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk held in Manhattan Beach, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skechers

“We started the Walk in 2009 to take action during a tough economy when state budgets were especially tight for our children – and thanks to the compassion of Nickelodeon, our sponsors and tens of thousands of passionate citizens, those kids are now motivated young adults who are making a difference.”

Sugar Ray Leonard and Brooke Burke will both be returning to the event as well as sports legend Tommy Lasorda — a Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk board member.

The 3.4-mile walk will begin at the Manhattan Beach Pier at 9 a.m. Participants will walk to the Hermosa Beach Pier and back. Those interested in registering or making a donation can visit skechersfriendshipwalk.com.

