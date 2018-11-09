How to Get Your Hands on These $1,800 Air Jordan 1 Sneakers

For days, customizer to the stars Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone has been teasing his newest Jordan Brand creation, the “Mars Yard.” And now fans can finally get their hands on a pair — but it’ll cost a pretty penny.

The limited-edition, hand-made Air Jordan 1 sneakers are on sale now at the Reign x 10 Corso Como NYC collaborative space, which opened in the Italian retailer’s mega store at 1 Fulton St. in Manhattan. The ticket price for a pair of these luxe kicks? Only a meager $1,800.

Chambrone paid homage to vintage Jordan 1s with the black, white and red color scheme, but from there took his own creative liberties, which feel both luxurious and modern. The sneaker customizer swapped out the leather panels for premium suede, incorporated an airy mesh material on the sides and toe, and added a bright-blue outsole.

And never has the Swoosh logo been so striking as with this oversized version, done in a vivid suede.

Shoe Surgeon “Mars Yard” Air Jordan 1 CREDIT: Courtesy of Reign

In addition to launching the sneaker at 10 Corso Como, Chambrone also is in New York this week teaching a four-day intensive class at the retail space. The course, which is open to beginning and intermediate shoemakers, is teaching students to deconstruct and reconstruct an Air Jordan 1.

Earlier this year, FN visited the sneaker customizer in his California studio, where he hosts a permanent shoe-making school. He shared with FN the path that led him into the sneaker business:

“I’m mostly self-taught, but I did like a 4- or 5-year apprenticeship at a shoe-repair cobbler in Windsor, Calif., for Daryl Fazio. And I took a weeklong course in Oregon on shoemaking, but it wasn’t sneakers — it was more like dress shoes,” Chambrone said. “I had to convert learning dress shoes to sneakers, which is quite a big curve. I also got the chance to go to Italy and watch factories make shoes, and I also have a bootmaker mentor in California who does really well-made cowboy boots. I pieced it all together to make handmade sneakers.”

