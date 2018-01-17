There are Only 10 Pairs of This Shoe Surgeon Custom Air Jordan 4 — and You Can Buy a Pair Tonight

The Shoe Surgeon's custom Air Jordan 4 "French Rose White Toe." Jesus Diaz

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone often makes attention-grabbing custom sneakers for private clients that the average consumer can’t buy. But his latest creation will be available to the public — however, it will be offered in limited quantities.

The sneaker-creating guru made 10 pairs of what he’s calling the Air Jordan 4 “French Rose White Toe.” The handcrafted look that uses the iconic basketball silhouette is executed predominantly with imported French rose pink nubuck leather, with white matte python employed on the toe panel of the shoe.

A closeup of the white matte python on The Shoe Surgeon’s custom Air Jordan 4 “French Rose White Toe.” Jesus Diaz

The Shoe Surgeon’s “French Rose White Toe Jordan 4” arrives tonight at 9 p.m. ET via theshoesurgeon.com. But if you’re interested in owning a pair, prepare to have a significantly lighter bank account — pairs run for $2,500 each.

A look at the insole of The Shoe Surgeon’s Air Jordan 4 “French Rose White Toe.” Jesus Diaz

The heels of The Shoe Surgeon’s Air Jordan 4 “French Rose White Toe.” Jesus Diaz

A detail shot of the The Shoe Surgeon’s Air Jordan 4 “French Rose White Toe.” Jesus Diaz

Chambrone is no stranger to making works of art with Air Jordans as his canvas. Although the sneaker today is a reimagination of the Air Jordan 4, more often he works with the Air Jordan 1 for his clients, including a recent “Shattered Backboard” and Virgil Abloh-inspired look.

