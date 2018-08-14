Closer Look at Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike Sneakers — and Where You’ll Be Able to Get Them

Yesterday Nike unveiled the epic new collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Serena Williams for the Off-White x NikeCourt footwear and apparel collection that the tennis superstar will wear for the upcoming U.S. Open. Today we get a closer look at the three footwear styles included in the monumental “Queen” collection that pushes the boundaries of tennis fashion the way only Abloh and Williams can.

The headliner of the collection is the NikeCourt Flare 2 PE, which is exclusively for Williams and will be worn on-court during the event this month. The performance tennis shoe receives a bold makeover by Abloh, featuring a light-gray mesh upper with silver sparkles on the heel panel and midsole. His signature design details like big text applied to the upper, stitched-on tabs and the branded zip tie are also included.

Also included in the collection for off-court options are the Off-White editions of the Nike Blazer and Air Max 97, which each receive special new colorways inspired by the queen of the tennis court. Both feature a gray upper with translucent detailing and neon yellow hits, while the soles receive a colorful pink, purple and gray gradient from heel to toe.

Off-White x Nike Blazer "Queen" CREDIT: Nike

Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 "Queen" CREDIT: Nike

While the Flare 2 will remain exclusive to Williams, the Blazer and Air Max 97 are slated for a retail release. But it won’t be easy to get a pair of, either, as Nike states that they will launch exclusively in New York. And of course, they’ll be extremely limited. No specific release date has been announced yet, but you can expect them to drop sometime near the beginning of the U.S. Open on Aug. 27.