You Have to See This Inspiring Nike Ad Celebrating Serena Williams’ Return to the US Open

It’s no small feat returning to the world stage — or the hard court, in this case — to compete in a major tennis championship following one of the most trying years in her life.

But if anyone can do it, it’s Serena Williams.

And in honor of her grand comeback, Nike has released an emotional commercial titled “Voice of Belief,” taking it back to when the 23-time Grand Slam champion was just a young girl training with her father and first coach, Richard Williams.

A young Serena Williams in action on the tennis court. CREDIT: Nike

The minute-long video expertly mixes archival footage and segments filmed at her matches, recalling the pro athlete’s journey from her early years in Compton, Calif., to becoming a six-time winner at the U.S. Open.

Now Williams is preparing to compete in her first U.S. Open since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September, after which she suffered from post-birth complications involving a blood clot. She made the Wimbledon finals this year but struggled in following matches, even suffering a career low at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

But as the 36-year-old recently said: “I just began.”

Serena Williams in action. CREDIT: Bernard Yeung/Nike

The ad is the latest in the Swoosh’s “Just Do It” film series and part of a summer-long celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of the brand’s iconic slogan.

Watch the inspiring commercial here before it airs on ESPN during the first two rounds of the tournament.

