Nike Is Honoring Serena Williams With Her Own Blazer Sneaker

After having her first child in September 2017, Serena Williams is making a triumphant return to grand slam tennis competition by playing in the French Open beginning this week. To celebrate, Nike has a special sneaker release to honor the living legend.

Fresh off attending the royal wedding on Saturday, Williams receives this limited edition of the Blazer Mid before she returns to the court. This is not your average version of the vintage basketball silhouette from 1972, which is now a modern casual sneaker staple for both men and women. Nike constructed this ode to Williams in a tonal white colorway featuring an all-leather upper. While the color is completely white, it comes with a variety of textures including reptile-embossed leather for its body, pebbled leather for each Swoosh and eyestay panel and full-grain leather for the tongue and heel tab.

Williams’ W logo is embroidered on the tongue and also prominently featured in black repeating across the special wide ribbon laces to add a final touch. Nike states that the clean black and white color combination is a nod “to the greatest athlete of all time’s quest to continue to rewrite the history books when it comes to defining sport dominance”.

Nike Blazer Mid SW Quarter View CREDIT: Nike

Just in time for her return to Roland-Garros in Paris, the Nike Women’s Blazer Mid SW will release May 24 in limited quantities via Nike SNKRS. The retail price is set at $120.