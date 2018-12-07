One of the Most In-Demand Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Is Returning Next Week

Mark your calendars, sneaker fans, because Adidas Originals has officially confirmed the return of one of the most coveted Yeezy Boosts ever.

Just in time for the holidays, the “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be making its way back onto the shelves of select locations next Friday, according to the Three Stripes on Twitter — a year since its original November 2017 release. With a $220 price tag, this ultravibrant sneaker boasts a Primeknit design upper that resembles last month’s release of the “Zebra” colorway but doused in a bright neon yellow hue with the traditional “SPLY-350” text written backward in orange. The can’t-miss color extends down to the semitranslucent cage, which houses the Boost cushioning and finishes with a contrasting gum bottom outsole.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 SEMI FROZEN YELLOW/GREY STEEL/RED. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 14 AT https://t.co/WFlS2HyYwV pic.twitter.com/PKZynM1PXK — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 7, 2018

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” CREDIT: Adidas

Like most Kanye West-designed sneakers, expect this pair to launch in a limited fashion. According to The Yeezy Mafia on Twitter, last year’s release of this colorway had the lowest production numbers of any Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to date. On the opposite end of the color spectrum and in terms of release numbers, the “Triple White” iteration dropped in mass quantities, allowing fans to secure their pairs ahead of the official release, thanks to the brand’s early-access presale.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2

RARITY CHART UPDATE 🔮 pic.twitter.com/pzwOmpNzNH — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 27, 2017

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” will launch globally at Adidas.com/yeezy and at select Adidas locations next Friday. A complete list of retailers carrying this release can be found online.

Want more?

How to Find the Best Deals on Yeezys for the Holidays

This Glow-in-the-Dark Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Has a Rumored Release Date

What to Buy From Adidas’ Epic Holiday Sale Before It’s Over