Selena Gomez’s First Puma Collection Comes With New Sneakers & a Powerful Message

Selena Gomez’s first collection she designed with Puma is finally here. Well, almost. On Dec. 12, the SG x Puma “Strong Girl” line will drop just in time for the holidays.

Besides creating key athleisure and training pieces that are meant for your daily life, Gomez wanted to offer something more.

“The whole point is to take the focus away from me; it’s about what I believe in and what I choose to do with the platform I’m given. It’s much bigger than me and it’s much bigger than Puma — it’s about how you feel,” she told FN in exclusive interview this summer. “The whole point of my line is for any woman who dresses up in athleticwear to feel strong and beautiful.”

Selena Gomez at Puma’s headquarters in Germany, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: Dirk Bruniecki

On every piece of the assortment, the word “strength” can be found, and on some, hidden inspirational messages are also mixed in.

Complete with apparel and accessories, which were designed by Gomez and inspired by her signature style, the collection’s biggest standout comes from the brand new Puma sneaker silhouette called the SG Runner.

The new style, constructed by Gomez, features a knitted upper, high rebound EVA and gives a nod to the style of the ’80s and ’90s.

Selena Gomez x Puma wearing the SG runner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

In addition, Gomez put her spin on the Puma Defy with the DEFY Mid x SG, which is a bootie-cut training shoe detailed with a black metal buckle, a rose-gold plated chain and a textured knitted upper.

The DEFY Mid x SG sneaker in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The first time she saw her name on the Puma shoes at the brand’s Germany headquarters in April, FN was also there to take in the moment. And the pop star was stunned and giddy. “That’s so weird,” Gomez told the Puma team as she inspected the updated SG branding on her signature shoes. “It’s not obnoxious. They are so cool. I love them.” And for the first SG x PUMA campaign, Gomez enlisted her best friends: Connar Franklin, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney J. Barry, Caroline Franklin and Theresa Marie Mingus to star alongside her. The SG x Puma collection will be available at PUMA.com and selected retailers worldwide.

