Sean Wotherspoon Opens 7th Round Two Store Filled With Vintage Jordans & More

Vintage shop owner-turned-Nike shoe designer Sean Witherspoon, known for creating the fan-favorite colorful corduroy Nike Air Max 1/97 hybrid sneaker, has just opened his seventh Round Two store location.

The sneaker head opened the new door today in Miami Beach, Florida. Wotherspoon originally announced the news on his Instagram in April, writing “this summer is going to be crazy!”

The vintage Nike fanatic — who opened Round Two in Richmond, Virginia, with his friends Chris Russow and Luke Fracher in 2013 — posted several shots of the new spot, which had a line around the block prior to its opening today.

Also this week, Wotherspoon shared a mirror selfie in the boutique rocking his own beloved Air Max creation, and yesterday, he posted a series of photos of the store’s interior, showing off a wall full of vintage Jordans as well as other items in the store, including T-shirts and Supreme goods. “Very hyped to open our 7th Round Two store today!” he wrote in a caption.

