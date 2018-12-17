Saucony Is Once Again Competing in the Retro Sneaker Market

For the next year, Saucony intends to bring back some of its most beloved sneakers of all time. And that 12-month retro run is starting with the Azura.

Released 30 years ago, the Saucony Azura was representative of the lightweight and fast running silhouettes of the time. It will make its return to retail this week.

Saucony Azura CREDIT: Saucony

The shoe’s upper is executed with synthetic microsuede and features its original torsional rigidity bar from 1988. The Azura will make its return in its debut colorway, a primarily white look with blue and yellow for contrast and hits of orange.

The Saucony Azura arrives tomorrow at select retailers and will come with an $85 price tag.

The Saucony Azura on-foot. CREDIT: Saucony

A look at the Saucony Azura from the front. CREDIT: Saucony

The outsole of the Saucony Azura. CREDIT: Saucony

Following the initial drop in the original colorway, the label will deliver the shoe in other hues.

While the Azura marks the start of the brand’s focused retro sneaker push, there are several Saucony Originals looks available now via its website. The styles online include favorites for men and women such as the Jazz Original and the Shadow Original ranging in price from $55 to $140.

Another look at the Saucony Azura. CREDIT: Saucony

