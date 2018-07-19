Russell Wilson’s First Nike Sneaker Is Designed to Go Anywhere From the Gym to the Red Carpet

Star NFL quarterback, Super Bowl Champion, husband of the talented and beautiful Ciara; Now Russell Wilson has one more impressive life achievement to add to his list: owner of a Nike signature sneaker.

On Wednesday, the brand and Wilson unveiled his first signature sneaker the Dangeruss Wilson 1.

The design of the shoe takes inspiration from Wilson’s “dual dynamism”, as Nike calls it in their press release, “powering his goals in the gym and polishing his look outside of it.” In other words, the bold design is ready for anything from a session at the gym to a walk on the red carpet.

The silhouette features a high-top design built in a mix of mesh and premium leather with patent leather detailing on the tongue to add to the dressed-up look. The foam midsole is equipped with a visible Air unit in the heel for performance and comfort, for if you do to choose to work out in a pair instead of hitting a formal event in them.

In addition to the brand announcing the Dangeruss Wilson 1 on their Nike News site, Wilson himself took to Instagram for a closer look in a video feature.

Debuting just in time for the 2018 ESPY Awards Wednesday night, he wasted no time illustrating just how his new signature model looks on the red carpet.

Russell Wilson wearing his new sneaker, accompanied by Ciara at the 2018 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Dangeruss Wilson 1 is available now on Nike.com in its debut all-black colorway for $130.