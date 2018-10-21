Russell Westbrook Pays Homage to Late Broadcaster Craig Sager With These Wild Jordans

While Russell Westbrook’s best known for his moves on the court, the NBA star’s also garnered loads of attention for his pre-game style.

Prior to his game Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder player stepped out in a wild look with a purpose, paying homage to the legendary broadcaster Craig Sager, who died of leukemia-related complications in 2016.

Sager was known for his wildly patterned suits — which inspired the design of Westbrook’s Air Jordan sneakers.

The Jordans featured a mishmash of prints, including stripes, plaid and checks — with a blown-up, blue-on-blue houndstooth print adorning the Swoosh. The kicks followed the mismatched trend, with a mustard-colored sole on the left shoe and a bright blue sole on the right one.

Westbrook paired the sneakers with a dark pinstripe suit, going shirtless to show off his toned chest and some layered chains. The 29-year-old took to Twitter to share the look yesterday, writing, “Sager inspired!! RIP to a Legend!! # whynot.”

After undergoing knee surgery in September, the seven-time All-Star watched the Thunder take on the Los Angeles Clippers from the sidelines but expects to be back in business for the team’s Sunday game.

Following Sager’s death, several NBA teams wore shirts inspired by his suits during pre-game warm-ups, including the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. Players on the Northwestern University football team — Sager attended the university — sported stickers during the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl in honor of the broadcaster.

