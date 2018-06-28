Puma Adds Soccer Star Romelu Lukaku to Its Ambassador Roster

Puma has been busy building its roster of brand ambassadors as of late, adding four first-round NBA draft picks last week, including No. 1 overall selection Deandre Ayton. But its latest signing isn’t a basketball star; the athlete comes from the world of soccer.

The brand has announced it signed 25-year-old standout Romelu Lukaku to a long-term partnership.

“Romelu is not only a hugely relevant, elite player due to his outstanding goal-scoring record. We believe he is also a role model for a new generation of football enthusiasts, and an emerging icon who has his finger on the pulse of fashion and music,” Adam Petrick, Puma global director of brand and marketing, said in a statement.”We are excited to partner with him on a wide range of projects across the Puma brand.”

Soccer standout Romelu Lukaku in Puma. CREDIT: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

The brand confirmed that Lukaku has been wearing, and will continue to wear, the new Puma One soccer boots during games. He has been wearing the model throughout the World Cup for the Belgian national team.

“Choosing on an exclusive sportswear brand to work with is an important decision, not just for the boots on the pitch but for my goals and desires off of it,” Lukaku said in a statement. “I look forward to hustling with the big cat in the future.”

Want more?

Why Puma Won the 2018 NBA Draft

Jay-Z Is Named President of Puma’s Basketball Operations

Puma and Coogi Team Up to Deliver ’90s Throwback Looks for Summer