Roger Federer Is Out of Wimbledon — But His Net Worth Still Makes Him a Winner

It’s a rough day for Roger Federer, who was knocked out of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships following a five-set thriller against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Despite losing his defending title, the 20-time Grand Slam champion does have something to celebrate — his net worth.

The 36-year-old Swiss sportsman, who is commonly referred to as the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, has won a whopping $116 million in prize money throughout his career, but even that figure is overshadowed by off-court earnings through endorsements, partnerships and personal ventures, according to Forbes.

Although currently ranked No. 2 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, Federer held the top spot for 310 weeks, making him the ideal candidate for successful sponsorships, including Mercedez-Benz, Rolex, Credit Suisse, Wilson Sporting Goods and Barilla — the latter of which he added to his portfolio last year in a deal that netted a reported $40 million.

Beyond the tournament, the tennis pro most recently made headlines for ending his long-term partnership with Nike — the athletic apparel brand he had been wearing since 1994. Instead of his usual Swoosh garb, Federer famously set foot at the All England Club wearing a Uniqlo-designed uniform, effectively confirming his alliance with the Japanese outfitter as its new global brand ambassador. (A contract was reportedly reached for more than $300 million.)

Federer ranked seventh in Forbes‘ most recent list of the world’s highest paid athletes, earning $12.2 million in prize money and $65 million in appearances for a total of $77.2 million. His nearly two-decade career had secured him an estimated $625 million in overall fees.

