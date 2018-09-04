Reebok Has Crazy Sneakers Inspired by ‘The Predator’ Coming Soon

With the date “The Predator” will hit theaters looming, Reebok is set to deliver a reimagined take of a beloved sneaker inspired by the movie (and the original from 1987). And the brand couldn’t have picked a more appropriate retailer to introduce the look.

Arriving on Sept. 14 — the same day “The Predator” debuts — is the 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10. Movie theater-themed boutique Extra Butter will have the shoes for sale online via Extrabutter.com, and the brand will sell them via Reebok.com and at select retailers.

A look at the 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator” collab. CREDIT: Reebok

For the collab, Reebok executed the DMX Run 10 with several nods to the film franchise. Those details include a shimmering camouflage material (to resemble the Predator’s invisibility cloak), its Vector logo positioned to peer “out from the top of the tongues like alien eyes piercing the night,” a yellow mesh gusset for the creature’s non-combat attire, the words “Over Here” and “Turn Around” printed inside the tongues in its language, and military coordinates in handwritten red ink.

Also, the iridescent soles were made, Reebok said, to hide more than just its DMX tech. When in the dark, glow-in-the-dark graphics inspired by the end of the original movie when water short-circuits the Predator’s operating system appear.

The kicks will come in custom packaging boasting heatmap overlays (for the Predator’s thermal-imaging vision), and is “booby-trapped” with hidden messages.

The 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator” will retail for $200.

A look from above the 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator” collaboration. CREDIT: Reebok

The tongues of the 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator.” CREDIT: Reebok

The soles of the 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator.” CREDIT: Reebok

A closeup of the 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator.” CREDIT: Reebok

The 20th Century Fox x Reebok DMX Run 10 “The Predator” packaging. CREDIT: Reebok

Want more?

The Story Behind Reebok’s New Sustainable Cotton + Corn Unisex Sneakers

Extra Butter Spent Nearly $1 Million on an Epic Movie Theater-Inspired Sneaker Store

Extra Butter Talks Why Sneaker Fans Have Loved the Store for the Past 10 Years