Janet Jackson’s Fave Reebok Collaborator Is Dropping Another Buzzy Sneaker

If you’ve been following the fashion world even remotely these days, then Pyer Moss is already at the top of your list as a brand to know and watch.

Founded by creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond, the label is already five years in but his latest New York Fashion Week show — set in a historic Brooklyn venue — garnered critical acclaim for its powerful ode to black culture. But to the longstanding Pyer Moss fans, everyone else is late. Just ask the sneakerheads who snatched up his collaborative Pyer Moss x Reebok DMX Fusion within minutes of its release last season. Jean-Raymond hasn’t kept his fans waiting for long, however. Fresh off the heels of their spring ’19 runway debut, his new and highly-anticipated Daytona sneakers with the athletic brand become available tomorrow.

Angela Rye stars in the Pyer Moss fall ’18 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

The Reebok Daytona Experiment by Pyer Moss will release at the 10 Corso Como shop in New York and on PyerMoss.com, retailing for $225. To commemorate the new style, the retailer will have a pop-up from Friday to Sunday that is open to the public, with Jean-Raymond himself taking time to host on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pyer Moss x Reebok Daytona in yellow retails for $225. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

This marks the third partnership between Reebok and the high-fashion brand, of which previous editions have been spotted on the likes of Janet Jackson and Vic Mensa. Pyer Moss also rolled out its fall 2018 campaign earlier this week, continuing its mission of highlighting black culture. The images feature shots of various black activists and leaders, including political commentator Angela Rye and educators Dr. Nadia Lopez and Valencia D. Clay.

Dr. Nadia Lopez, left, and Valencia D. Clay star in the Pyer Moss fall ’18 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

