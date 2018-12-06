This 16-Year-Old Billionaire Has an Insane $1 Million Sneaker Collection

Rashed Saif Belhasa, who goes by the name “Money Kicks” and has a 1.5 million following on Instagram, is the proud owner of one of the craziest sneaker collections in the world.

On an episode of Channel 4’s “World’s Weirdest Homes” last night, the 16-year-old sneaker fanatic, who resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), put his lavish lifestyle up on full display by giving viewers a look at some of his most sought-after kicks in his possession, which are housed behind glass cases in one of the rooms in his mansion. The teenager also took to his personal Youtube channel to show off some of the most coveted sneakers in his one-of-a-kind collection, below.

His stockpile of shoes includes a handful of rare Air Jordans, Nike and Adidas Yeezys, and game-worn soccer cleats including one from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (there are only 14 pairs in existence). HIs entire collection is reported to be worth an estimate of $1 million.

Another highlight of his estate includes a private zoo that houses a selection of exotic animals, including lions, tigers and leopards. “Money Kicks” lives with his father Saif Ahmed Belhasa, a billionaire businessman in the UAE.

