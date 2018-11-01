Two Super Rare Nike 1 Kobe Prototypes Are Reselling for Over $4,000 Each

Sneaker fans wanting to add some rare gems to their collections should look no further, as two incredibly rare 13-year-old Nike Kobe 1 prototypes have surfaced and are currently on sale right now — but it will cost over $4,000 to own this piece of sneaker history.

This duo from 2005, which come from sneaker consignment shop IndexPDX in Portland, Ore., are dressed in black and white colorways. A similar build to the retail release, the look-see samples opt for a mid-cut leather design with a mesh cushioned ankle support collar and an exposed window on the heel. The black color scheme looks to be the earlier rendition of the two, as the Swoosh branding is removed from the lateral side and relocated to the medial side of the midsole. A distinctive feature of the white iteration is a never-before-seen lasered emblem that didn’t make it to the final version. The modifications don’t end with the uppers, as the signature chunky tooling includes a new variation of the exposed carbon fiber plates.

Both pairs are currently on sale now at IndexPDX.com: The white prototype is going for $4,000, while the black colorway is priced at $5,000.

As a cheaper alternative, Nike recently dropped an updated version of the Kobe 1 “Purple Reign” with sizes still available.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

After 12 Years, This Classic Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Sneaker Returns With Newer Technology

These 2-Day-Old Nike LeBron 16 Sneakers Are Already Reselling for Over $800 on eBay

LeBron James Chooses Throwback-Inspired Kicks for His Los Angeles Lakers Debut