‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal Wins 11th French Open

Rafael Nadal in action during the men's singles final against Dominic Thiem.

They call him the “King of Clay.”

And Rafael Nadal lived up to that nickname today, securing his 11th French Open title after defeating Dominic Thiem in straight sets at Paris’ Roland Garros.

Nadal with his trophy. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The No.1-ranked Nadal made easy work of Thiem today, besting his opponent 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to add his 17th career major title to his tally.

As he powered his way to victory, Nadal sported the Nike Air Zoom Cage 3 sneaker. The Nike-sponsored athlete signed a 10-year contract with the Swoosh in 2008.

The Spanish pro won his first French Open championship in 2005 as a 19-year-old and is widely considered the greatest clay court player in the history of men’s tennis.

To commemorate Nadal’s record-breaking win, Nike is releasing a limited-edition T-shirt that features the number 11 and Nadal’s signature logo.

On the women’s end, Nike athlete Simona Halep also took home the top spot in the French major, making it a sweep for the Oregon-based athleticwear giant.

The No. 1-ranked Halep battled back from down a set and a break to defeat Sloane Stephens and earn her first Grand Slam title. The Romanian sported the Nike Air Zoom Vapor X on the court.

Halep has lost in her two previous appearances at the French Open finals, in 2014 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won the men’s doubles title, while Barbora Krejčiková and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic claimed the women’s doubles title.

