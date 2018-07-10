A Former NBA Star Reveals New ‘Split’ Air Jordan 1 That Collectors Are Already Going Crazy For

Ladies and gentlemen, your next hyped Air Jordan 1 release has been revealed.

Unveiled Monday by Quentin Richardson, a former NBA pro and longtime Jordan Brand athlete, the shoe features the same “split” design as the popular “Homage to Home” Air Jordan 1 High released this spring, but in a new royal-blue color scheme.

Richardson revealed the shoe on Instagram in a three-part post with two still images followed by a video showing all angles of the shoe. It features the same split-down-the-middle construction as the “Homage to Home” Air Jordan 1, which includes the original “Bred” colorway on each lateral side and the “Chicago” colorway on the medial sides. The same idea is applied to this new split edition, but with the beloved “Royal” colorway on one half and the sought-after Fragment Design collaboration color block on the other. Michael Jordan’s signature is embossed on the heel — a feature that didn’t appear on the original “Homage to Home” version.

The 13-year NBA vet also revealed that the new Air Jordan 1 is nicknamed “Board of Governors,” although the meaning behind the name is at this point unclear. It is likely a reference to the board of governors for the NBA, the league’s rule-making organization. The nickname is called out on the shoe, with “B.O.G.” printed on the heels.

No release information for the Air Jordan 1 “Board of Governors” is available yet, so for now, you can enjoy a full preview of the shoe and stay tuned for further details.