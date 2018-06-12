Puma’s Sold-Out Chunky Sneaker Is Back In 2 New Colorways

Puma’s hottest new sneaker of the year, the Thunder Spectra, debuted in April and quickly sold out. It then restocked in May, but those pairs are now long-gone, as well. If you’re still hoping to get your hands on a pair, today brings you some good news: two more colorways are coming soon.

Now dubbed the Thunder Electric for its duo of new colorways, the on-trend “dad shoe” arrives June 21.

The silhouette has been renamed for its latest release by Puma from “Spectra” to “Electric” because the brand says the new color combinations “reflect the electrifying power of lightning.” Each built in premium nubuck leather with mesh paneling for a balance of athletic and luxury aesthetics, the colorways are characterized by a mix of neutral and vibrant tones.

The first option features a predominantly white and black upper with hits of bright orange throughout for an overall high-contrast appearance. Special detailing includes white speckling on the exaggerated chunky midsole, metallic orange and reflective silver accents and striped laces.

Puma Thunder Electric Grey/Black/Blue CREDIT: Puma

The second colorway goes with a similar color palette, but this time the upper is light grey and black with white speckling on the grey midsole. Bright blue accents, in addition to the same orange hue on the other version, provide the pops of color.

Both colorways are priced at $120 each. Like the initial version of the shoe, the Thunder Electric is expected to move fast at retail when they release later this month via Puma and select retailers, so don’t hesitate to pick up your pair.