Puma’s Must-Have Dad Shoe Gets a New Look From The Shoe Surgeon

Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Chambrone working on the Pizza Hut "Pie Tops II."

Puma’s take on the dad shoe trend just got a fresh update, thanks to customizing standout Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone.

The Shoe Surgeon created two new iterations of the Thunder Desert for the Elements Pack, which features a “Fire” and “Ice” look. And while the colorways are bold, it’s the materials used that make these kicks stand out.

The Shoe Surgeon x Puma Thunder Desert "Fire" CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

A detail shot of the The Shoe Surgeon x Puma Thunder Desert "Fire" custom. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

The “Fire” sneaker, a striking look, is executed in several different materials, including yellow, orange and red python, orange plonge leather, and premium black leather. The “Ice” sneaker, which boasts a cool aesthetic, is made with aqua, royal blue and white python, teal plonge leather, and premium white leather.

Although Chambrone posted the new sneakers to his Instagram account, @theshoesurgeon, there is no word if he will sell them via his website, Theshoesurgeon.com.

The Shoe Surgeon x Puma Thunder Desert "Ice" CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

A detail shot of the The Shoe Surgeon x Puma Thunder Desert "Ice" custom. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

Although these customs are not yet available, Chambrone’s latest work combining two Adidas styles, the red and white upper from the classic Gazelle shoe and the white and gum outsole from the Dame 4, is out now in limited quantities with a $800 price tag.

