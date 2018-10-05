Puma Signs NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins — and Nike Has 10 Days to Match the Offer

Puma has a new name on its basketball roster, and this one is an All-Star.

DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors is the latest NBA star to sign with the Germany-based brand, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported via Twitter. The report states it’s a “lucrative multiyear” deal.

According to the post, Nike, the brand Cousins previously wore on the court, has 10 days to exercise its “match clause” rights to keep the baller in the Swoosh.

BREAKING: Warriors All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has signed a lucrative multi-year shoe deal with PUMA to headline their basketball relaunch. Nike will have 10 days to decide to exercise their “match clause” rights. pic.twitter.com/FjBDknXqe6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 4, 2018

Cousins, 28, signed with the Warriors after playing last season for the New Orleans Pelicans. The center, who has made an NBA All-Star team four times in his career, started in the league with the Sacramento Kings.

The baller is on a roster boasting some of the biggest names in basketball, including Under Armour-backed Stephen Curry, Nike athletes Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, and Anta-sponsored Klay Thompson.

DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors in the Nike Kobe A.D. “Sail Multicolor.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

If Nike doesn’t match the offer, Cousins will be part of a lineup with Puma that includes four NBA rookies (Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Zhaire Smith), Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay.

Want more?

Why Winning in Basketball Is Vital to Puma’s Success in the US

Puma Inks Lifetime Deal With Basketball Legend Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier, Nabs Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Deandre Ayton

Puma CEO’s Plans on Making the Brand a Hit in the US