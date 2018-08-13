Exclusive: Here’s a First Look of Puma’s Long-Awaited Polaroid Collab

If you’re not posting pictures wearing Puma’s next collab on Instagram, you’re doing social media wrong.

Puma confirmed with FN that its next major sneaker collaboration, a two-shoe pack with Polaroid, will hit stores next month. The lineup features new takes on the RS-0 and RS-100 styles, which are inspired by the classic OneStep camera and instant photography.

The Puma x Polaroid RS-0 sitting above the RS-100. CREDIT: Puma

The RS-0 is executed with premium white leather on its upper and reflective laces, with nods to Polaroid including its Color Spectrum graphic on the tongue and red insoles (reminiscent of the camera’s shutter button).

For the RS-100, Puma used a combination of mesh and leather panels on the upper, and added the Polaroid Color Spectrum graphic to the tongue and outsole.

To further drive home the collaboration, both pairs of sneakers in the lineup feature Puma and Polaroid branding on the tongue labels and insoles, and they come with a co-branded mini Polaroid analog instant photo hangtag.

Puma x Polaroid RS-100 CREDIT: Puma

Puma x Polaroid RS-0 CREDIT: Puma

The upcoming release comes at a time where Polaroid is coming off of its 80th anniversary and Puma is making an aggressive push to win over U.S. consumers. The brand’s latest collab to hit stores was with Roland, again using the RS-0 and RS-100 silhouettes, with inspiration coming from the iconic TR-808 drum machine.

The Puma x Polaroid RS-0 and RS-100 will release in Europe first via Puma.com, the brand’s stores and retail partners on Sept. 8. The RS-0 will retail for $130 and the RS-100 will come with a $100 price tag. The release in North America will follow (the release date has not been revealed).

A detail shot of the Puma x Polaroid RS-100. CREDIT: Puma

A look from above the Puma x Polaroid RS-100. CREDIT: Puma

The outsole of the Puma x Polaroid RS-100. CREDIT: Puma

