NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Signs With Puma

Puma’s roster of NBA stars just got a bit larger — 6-foot-11, 270 pounds larger.

DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Nick DePaula, has signed a multiyear shoe deal with Puma. The tweet also stated the pact became official because the baller’s former brand sponsor, Nike, declined to exercise its “match clause” rights.

This confirms the Oct. 4 report that Cousins would lace up kicks with Formstripe branding on the court from now on instead of the Swoosh, dependent on whether Nike utilized its match within 10 days.

Cousins is the biggest star and most accomplished player signed to Puma’s hoops roster, a lineup that boasts names including Terry Rozier, Deandre Ayton and Rudy Gay. The center is a four-time NBA All-Star and has been named to the All-NBA Second Team twice. Although the baller signed with Puma, it will be a while since he wears its kicks on the court, as he is still sidelined recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered last season.

NBA stars switching brands after longtime affiliations with a label has been a hot topic this week. Prior to the news of Cousins inking a deal with Puma, it was confirmed that Nike declined to match the offer from Anta to sign Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (L). CREDIT: AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

