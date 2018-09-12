Puma Unearths a Bold ’90s Running Sneaker on Its 20th Anniversary

Sneaker fans who are into all things retro are going to love Puma’s latest running shoe launch.

For its 20th anniversary, the Germany-based brand is reviving the Cell Endura, which was part of its acclaimed Cell lineup. The shoes feature Puma Cell tech, an innovation introduced in 1998 that’s proclaimed as “one of the most durable and resilient cushioning technologies of the day.”

A model in the Puma Cell Endura. CREDIT: Puma

According to Puma, the cushioning platform provided the runner with stability through the blow-molded TPU in a hexagonal cell pattern. The cells also gave the brand the ability to engineer cushioning for other models to help with a variety of other running needs.

The sneaker hits stores again largely in its original form, complete with its aggressive-looking eyelets and its green Cell tech, but it also features updates such as new materials, new production techniques and built with a sleeker toe shape. The upper is made with breathable mesh and features both suede and PU coated leather overlays. Completing the shoe is an EVA midsole and rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Puma Cell Endura. CREDIT: Puma

The Puma Cell Endura arrives via Puma.com, Puma stores and at select retail partners globally on Oct. 4.

The medial side of the Puma Cell Endura. CREDIT: Puma

Another look at the Puma Cell Endura. CREDIT: Puma

