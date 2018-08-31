K-Pop Boy Band BTS Teams Up With Puma on a Sneaker That Its Army of Fans Will Snap Up, Stat

BTS Army, listen up: There’s a new sneaker in town — and this one’s bound to win over all the South Korean boy band’s most loyal fans.

Teaming up with the sportswear giant, the seven-member group created its own version of the best-selling Basket shoe — a silhouette characterized by its clean and simple design as well as flat and broad lacing for a sleek yet classic look.

The Puma x BTS “Basket” sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Puma

The new take on the kicks is highlighted by a white patent leather upper, its shiny surface made fresher and more luxurious with black and gold details on the tongue tabs.

Fans will also be able to find insignias that emphasize BTS’ unique style — see a specially designed logo on the sole and the group’s debut date on the heel cups — while relying on the sneakers’ abrasion-resistant rubber outsole for maximum function.

“We are very happy to grow with BTS and hope to roll out meaningful campaigns with them in the future just like we have been doing for the last four years,” said Adam Petrick, global director for brand marketing at Puma.

The sneaker, which retails for $114, will be available starting Sept. 1 on Puma.com, Puma stores and leading athletic footwear stores worldwide.

