Adriana Lima Debuts as Puma’s New Ambassador in the Fiercest Bedazzled Sports Bra You’ve Ever Seen

Puma announced today that Adriana Lima is its newest female brand ambassador, joining the likes of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. The German sportswear brand signed a long-term deal with the Brazilian supermodel, who is best known for walking the runway as a Victoria’s Secret angel since 1999.

“Adriana Lima is a fantastic mom, a role model to millions and a real badass. If you’ve never seen her train, you are missing out. How else would she stay in shape to headline those fashion shows? It’s thanks to her relentless and hardcore training regimen. From runway to gym, from high fashion to sports — she is the real deal,” Puma shared in a statement.

Lima, who turned 37 this summer and is the mother of two daughters, boxes to remain catwalk-ready. She regularly takes to Instagram to post training photos, and today, the model shared a boxing-themed snap in honor of her becoming a part of the Puma family. In the shot, which she captioned, “say hello to my new sparring partner!! 🤜🤛 @PUMA!!!” Lima wears a bubblegum pink Puma Performance sports bra with patterned leggings.

The Schutz ambassador added the hashtag #TeamLima and #DoYou. Check out the video of Adriana Lima’s Puma photoshoot below.

