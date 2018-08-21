Public School’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab is Among the Model’s Most Unique Constructions Ever

Public School New York (a.k.a. PSNY) is most well known in the sneaker world for their impeccable takes on the Air Jordan 12 in multiple high-end constructions and colorways. The brand that blends high fashion and streetwear aesthetics more recently received buzz when they created an ultra-high-top version of the Air Jordan 15 for its Spring 2018 collection.

Now PSNY is taking equal parts of the refinement from the Air Jordan 12 and the boldness of the Air Jordan 15 for their first sneaker collaboration with Nike, a unique new interpretation of the Air Force 1.

Nike PSNY AF1 in white. CREDIT: Nike

The PSNY team led by Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne has created the iconic model like you’ve never seen it before. The shoe takes elements of the low, mid, and high silhouettes of the Air Force 1, by deconstructing each and using the unaltered patterns to reconstruct them into one eye-catching design. Constructed in premium leather, the design’s key features include a “floating” eyestay panel that is held in place by the laces, unattached portions of the Swooshes and toe panel, and the ankle strap of the Air Force 1 High rearranged to create a heel tab.

The distinct design first debuted in 2017 as part of the 35th anniversary celebration of the Air Force 1, but it never released to the public. Now all those hoping for a chance at a pair are rejoicing, as the PSNY AF1 — its official name — will release in three colorways of white, gray and black next month.

Nike PSNY AF1 in black. CREDIT: Nike

They will be available at PSNY’s pop-up space on 3 Howard Street in New York City on Sep 4. A global release online and at select retailers follows on Sep 5.