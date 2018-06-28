Check Out the New FN!

Train Like The Rock With His Own Under Armour Headphones & Exclusive Music Playlist

By Charlie Carballo
Project Rock UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones
Here’s some news that should be music to your ears — the tunes that help Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pump iron will be made available through a curated playlist and Under Armour’s new UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones under his Project Rock line.

The on-ear headphones are designed in collaboration with audio tech brand JBL, and they're available now at UA.com and select UA Brand Houses for $249. Along with the debut, the Project Rock 1 training kicks that dropped in limited quantities in May will launch worldwide with a new range of training apparel from the Chase Greatness collection. 

Of course, Johnson tested the equipment himself during some of his most grueling workouts. The result is a must-have accessory designed for time in the gym. Design features include an anti-slip, sweat-resistant liner that grips without moving out of place; breathable ear cushions; and 16 hours of battery life with a speedy 5-minute charge that yields one hour of play.

The entertainer-athlete’s playlist is available on Spotify and includes a mix of high-energy songs made to power through working up a sweat.

Below, Johnson’s Iron Paradise Airwaves playlist:

1. We Ready – Archie Eversole
2. Rocky Mountain Way – Godsmack
3. One Life, Last Breath – Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.
4. Erbody But Me – Tech N9ne, Bizzy, Krizz Kaliko
5. Lemon – N.E.R.D., Rihanna
6. Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg
7. Sit Back – 8Ball
8. They Point – E-40, Juicy J, 2 Chainz
9. People’s Elbow – Migos
10. Chun-Li – Nicki Minaj
11. Tati – 6IX9INE, DJ SpinKing
12. Posted – Pac Div
13. Burn – Rick Ross
14. Can’t Truss It – Public Enemy
15. All Eyez On Me – 2pac
16. O Lord – Boosie Badazz
17. Move Bitch – Disturbing Tha Peace, Ludacris, Mystikal, I-20
18. Enter Sandman – Metallica
19. Down With the Sickness – Disturbed
20. Undead – Hollywood Undead
21. I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
22. Backseat Freestyle – Kendrick Lamar
23. Bubblin – Anderson .Paak
24. Motiv8 – J. Cole
25. Sucker for Pain – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dollars $ign, X Ambassadors
26. Six Bad Brothas – Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.
27. Origin – Migos
28. Where You From – Trick Daddy
29. Straight Out The Gate – Tech N9ne, Serj Tankian
30. Riot Maker – Tech N9ne, Skatterman, Snug Brim
31. Only – Jelly Roll

UA Project Rock 1
Under Armour's Project Rock 1.
CREDIT: Under Armour

