Train Like The Rock With His Own Under Armour Headphones & Exclusive Music Playlist

Here’s some news that should be music to your ears — the tunes that help Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pump iron will be made available through a curated playlist and Under Armour’s new UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones under his Project Rock line.

The on-ear headphones are designed in collaboration with audio tech brand JBL, and they’re available now at UA.com and select UA Brand Houses for $249. Along with the debut, the Project Rock 1 training kicks that dropped in limited quantities in May will launch worldwide with a new range oddffffff f training apparent from the Chase Greatness collection.

Project Rock UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Of course, Johnson tested the equipment himself during some of his most grueling workouts. The result is a must-have accessory designed for time in the gym. Design features include an anti-slip, sweat-resistant liner that grips without moving out of place; breathable ear cushions; and 16 hours of battery life with a speedy 5-minute charge that yields one hour of play.

Project Rock UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Project Rock UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The entertainer-athlete’s playlist is available on Spotify and includes a mix of high-energy songs made to power through working up a sweat.

Below, Johnson’s Iron Paradise Airwaves playlist:

1. We Ready – Archie Eversole

2. Rocky Mountain Way – Godsmack

3. One Life, Last Breath – Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.

4. Erbody But Me – Tech N9ne, Bizzy, Krizz Kaliko

5. Lemon – N.E.R.D., Rihanna

6. Plain Jane – A$AP Ferg

7. Sit Back – 8Ball

8. They Point – E-40, Juicy J, 2 Chainz

9. People’s Elbow – Migos

10. Chun-Li – Nicki Minaj

11. Tati – 6IX9INE, DJ SpinKing

12. Posted – Pac Div

13. Burn – Rick Ross

14. Can’t Truss It – Public Enemy

15. All Eyez On Me – 2pac

16. O Lord – Boosie Badazz

17. Move Bitch – Disturbing Tha Peace, Ludacris, Mystikal, I-20

18. Enter Sandman – Metallica

19. Down With the Sickness – Disturbed

20. Undead – Hollywood Undead

21. I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

22. Backseat Freestyle – Kendrick Lamar

23. Bubblin – Anderson .Paak

24. Motiv8 – J. Cole

25. Sucker for Pain – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dollars $ign, X Ambassadors

26. Six Bad Brothas – Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E.

27. Origin – Migos

28. Where You From – Trick Daddy

29. Straight Out The Gate – Tech N9ne, Serj Tankian

30. Riot Maker – Tech N9ne, Skatterman, Snug Brim

31. Only – Jelly Roll

The UA Project Rock 1. CREDIT: Under Armour

UA Project Rock 1. CREDIT: Under Armour