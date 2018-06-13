Nike Unveils the New PlayStation Air Force 1 With Limited Release at E3 Expo in LA

Last week, Nike shared a look at rare original samples for the PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 Low from 2006. The insight into the creation of the now-legendary sneaker was a special treat for collectors, but the feature on Nike SNKRS got even more intriguing when the brand teased that another collaboration could be on the way soon. On Tuesday, we found out that a new PlayStation Air Force 1 is indeed a reality.

A 12-year wait for a second PlayStation edition of the silhouette was worth it, as the result is nothing short of one of the most impressive constructions ever for the Air Force 1.

Taking cues from the contrasting matte and glossy finishes of the PlayStation 4, the shoe features an upper built in black premium leather and shiny patent leather. The most striking and unique features are the large holographic jelly Swooshes and heel tabs in clear blue with the gaming system’s signature “sacred symbols” seen within. The controller button insignias are visible under the cloudy white translucent outsole.

The original PlayStation Air Force 1 was never released at retail, which helped make it one of the most coveted editions of the model ever. This time around, consumers finally get a chance at purchasing the shoe, but it isn’t easy. The 2018 edition was launched in limited quantities Tuesday only at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles via the Nike SNKRS Stash system.

While only available to consumers near the E3 event so far, there will likely be another limited release of the shoe available to a wider audience. We recommend keeping a close eye on the Nike SNKRS app.