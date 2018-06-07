Another PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 Could Be Coming Soon

Produced in 2006, few sneakers in the years since have become more legendary than the PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Due to its appeal to both sneaker heads and video game enthusiasts and the fact that it was only available in a run of 150 pairs given out to Sony employees and sweepstakes winners, the shoe has attained holy grail status for many collectors. You still may not ever be able to get an original pair, but a new edition of the Air Force 1 might be coming soon.

On Wednesday Nike SNKRS published their latest Inside the Vault article, detailing the PlayStation Air Force 1 by recalling its origins and sharing a look at some incredibly rare early round samples. At the end of the piece, a big hint was dropped that a new version of the shoe is in the works: “Fans of both brands can only imagine what comes next”.

Released in a shiny patent leather construction featuring a blue gradient panel at the heel that references the video game console’s start-up menu, the shoe became an instant classic thanks to both is design and extreme rarity. Even more scarce is the sample version Nike shared, which was constructed in regular leather with red laces (instead of purple like the final version).

The partnership between the two brands has continued in the years since, most recently with a special edition of Paul George’s second signature model, but this remains their only Air Force 1. Stay tuned, because that may be changing very soon.

Early sample of the PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 with a premium leather construction. CREDIT: Nike