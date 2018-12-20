Late Texas Rap Legend Pimp C Is Honored With Ewing Athletics Sneakers

Ewing Athletics has paid tribute to rap legends through sneakers in the past, with styles inspired by Big Pun, EPMD and others. And the latest drop from the heritage brand celebrates the late Texas hip-hop legend Pimp C.

Arriving this weekend are limited-edition iterations of the 33 Hi and the Rogue inspired by the UGK rapper.

Pimp C x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

“I wanted the shoes to be unique,” Pimp C’s wife, Chinara Butler, said in a statement. “Chad [Pimp C] loved custom sneakers that included unique elements like fur, alligator skin and snakeskin. My goal for both pairs was to offer fans an opportunity to own a pair of sneakers derived from shoes he actually owned.”

Another look at the Pimp C x Ewing Athletics Rogue. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

The heels of the Pimp C x Ewing Athletics Rogue. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics delivers the 33 Hi in a white and maroon colorway, with an upper executed in faux crocodile leather. The look boasts gold highlights and is completed with a classic gum outsole. And for the Rogue, the label dressed the look predominantly in maroon crocodile leather with Ewing Athletics branding and an image of Texas in gold on the tongue. It also boasts a gum outsole.

The two Pimp C-inspired Ewing Athletics sneakers, which are limited to roughly 400 pairs total, arrive Saturday and will retail for $140. The looks can be picked up at Houston boutique Eight One and via Ewingathletics.com.

Another look at the Pimp C x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

The heels of the Pimp C x Ewing Athletics 33 Hi. CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

