The New Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu ‘BBC’ Sneaker Has a Release Date

The lateral side of the "BBC" Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu.

Listen up, sneaker fans, because the latest Pharrell Williams and Adidas collaboration surrounding his NMD Hu model will be dropping this Saturday.

Similar to the previous renditions of the model, this pair opts for a white-based mesh build with red, yellow and navy stripes running horizontally across the upper. The navy color continues onto the kick’s unique lacing system, which is seen on the lateral and medial sides. Minimal Adidas branding is seen, but it does make an appearance on the shoe’s heel tab. The upper sits atop a full-length Boost cushioned midsole with a rugged trail outsole, preparing wearers for all terrains.

The medial side of the “BBC” Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

The toe of the “BBC” Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

The heel of the “BBC” Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

The top view of the “BBC” Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

The sole of the “BBC” Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Adidas

Inspired by Williams’ streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club’s motto that “wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket,” the shoe’s signature text features “Heart” embroidered on the left shoe and “Mind” on the right.

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas NMD Hu “BBC” is slated to release this Saturday for $240 on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers, but be quick because this pair is expected to sell out fast.

