This Pharrell N.E.R.D x Adidas NMD Sneaker Is Already Reselling for More Than $2,000

Sneaker fans lucky enough to have acquired the highly limited release of the latest collaboration between Pharrell Williams’s music supergroup N.E.R.D and Adidas’ NMD runner yesterday have pairs already landing at sneaker reselling locations for an abundance of cash.

Released as a New York-exclusive, the coveted pairs were sold at Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club NYC flagship store. Rather than having fans queue up in front of the store prior to release, the sneakers dropped via the Frenzy app at the designated location, allowing for a smoother and safer transaction for those able to secure their pairs.

BBC x Pharrell N.E.R.D x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Billionaire Boys Club

The sneaker features a vibrant dark green socklike upper with the N.E.R.D logo in yellow embroidery across the top of each foot. Additional details include red hits on the heel tab, which sits atop a trail-styled outsole with complementary olive-green cages.

Pairs have already begun hitting the secondary market, selling for more than $2,000 at Stadium Goods.

BBC x Pharrell N.E.R.D x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Billionaire Boys Club

Like most cases for collaborations between the two, pairs generally sell out within the hour of release. Williams and Adidas have worked together on many occasions prior to this release, including a handful of colorways featuring the Adidas NMD model along with accompanying apparel.

