Here’s When You Can Buy the Next Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu

By Peter Verry
Pharrell Adidas Originals NMD Hu Solar Pack
Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu “Solar Pack"
CREDIT: Klekt

Pharrell and Adidas Originals are back with another two must-have NMD Hu looks. And just like past silhouettes, they are not likely to last long in stores.

Arriving on Aug. 18 is the Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu “Solar Pack,” boasting a pair of trail-inspired sneakers. The silhouettes are inspired by Africa, boasting tribal patterns and prints, and designed with multicolored colorways using bright hues.

Pharrell Adidas Originals NMD Hu Solar Pack
A look from above the Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu "Solar Pack."
CREDIT: Klekt
Pharrell Adidas Originals NMD Hu Solar Pack
Another look at the Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu "Solar Pack."
CREDIT: Klekt

The kicks feature white full-length Boost midsole cushioning paired with colored midsoles, knit uppers, and panels on the side for lacing. The words embroidered along the center of the sneakers include “M1L3L3” and “3MPOW3R.”

The Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu “Solar Pack” will retail for $250 a pair and will be sold at select Adidas retailers globally, as well as online via Adidas.com.

Pharrell Adidas Originals NMD Hu Solar Pack
Another look from above one colorway from the Pharrell x Adidas Originals NMD Hu "Solar Pack."
CREDIT: Klekt

