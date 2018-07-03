Artist Parra Makes a Comeback to Nike Air Max 1 Collabs With New Multi-Patterned Colorway

The man responsible for some of the most coveted releases of the Nike Air Max 1 is making the shoe his canvas once again. Dutch artist Piet Parra, better known as just Parra, lends his hand to the silhouette once again, and this time, another sneaker joins the collaboration.

On Monday, Nike unveiled the all-new editions of the Air Max 1 and Zoom Spiridon by Parra. Each shoe features a matching multipatterned upper for thoroughly unique and eye-catching colorways of the two classic running shoes.

Parra x Nike Zoom Spiridon CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Last collaborating on an Air Max 1 in 2009, the multidisciplinary artist is most famous in the sneaker world for his highly coveted “Amsterdam” colorway of the shoe, which is easily one of its most valuable releases. Now he’s back to reproduce some of that magic with this bold new interpretation. The distinct look, characterized by striped and polka-dotted patterns across the upper, is taken from an abstract painting representing Dutch city and country landscapes (as illustrated by the press photos from Nike here). The artwork was then applied across the upper of both sneakers.

A second edition of the Air Max 1, with no Swooshes on the lateral sides in favor of a cloud graphic on the midfoot paneling, was also produced, but it will be available only to friends and family of Parra. Completing the collection is a tracksuit sporting the same patterns as the shoes.

The Parra x Nike Air Max 1, Zoom Spiridon and tracksuit will be available on July 21 directly from Nike and at select retailers.