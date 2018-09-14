This Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 Is a Friends-and-Family Exclusive

Jordan Brand announced yesterday its first-ever project with a soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The project boasts a collection of footwear including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Nike Phantom and Mercurial cleats, as well as apparel.

And it looks like there is another iteration of the Air Jordan 5, not part of the linup revealed yesterday, that won’t see a release to the public.

Differentiating the retail version from this friends-and-family exclusive Air Jordan 5, the upper replaces the black nubuck with a clean white leather. Similar PSG-inspired details are present, which is seen on the netting, tongue, eyelets, black laces, midsole, and embroidered co-branding on the heel tab.

PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Friends and Family” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Friends and Family” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Replacing the traditional 23 stitching on the lateral sides is the number 75, a nod to the Paris postal codes.

PSG x Air Jordan 5 “Friends and Family” CREDIT: Jordan Brand

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit,” basketball icon Michael Jordan said in a statement released yesterday.

